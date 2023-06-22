High Court Denies Navajo Nation Water Rights

By Crystal Owens (June 22, 2023, 10:39 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday held that the federal government is not responsible for helping the Navajo Nation secure water rights, saying that an 1868 treaty between the tribe and government contains no language imposing such a duty....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS