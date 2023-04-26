Exelon Investor's Suit Targets Alleged Ill. Speaker Bribery Plot

By Lauraann Wood (April 26, 2023, 7:31 PM EDT) -- An Exelon shareholder launched derivative fiduciary duty claims in Illinois federal court Wednesday over an alleged bribery scandal involving subsidiary Commonwealth Edison that purportedly occurred under a lack of oversight and caused the electric utility significant financial and reputational harm....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS