Apple's Theft Of Masimo's Secrets 'Malicious,' Jury Told

By Craig Clough (April 26, 2023, 10:31 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Masimo on Wednesday told a California federal jury during closing arguments of the company's high-stakes intellectual property case over Apple's smartwatch that internal Apple emails show the tech giant's theft of Masimo's trade secrets was "intentional and malicious" while Apple's attorney said no theft occurred....

