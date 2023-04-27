Watchdog Says DOD Is Slow To End Sales Of Toxic Products

By Jonathan Capriel (April 27, 2023, 8:18 PM EDT) -- The Pentagon hasn't done everything it should to protect service members by keeping products made with so-called forever chemicals out of military base stores, despite a federal ban on goods containing the potentially harmful chemicals, according to a new report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS