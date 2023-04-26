GAO Says Helicopter Co.'s Spare Parts Protest Was Too Late

By David Minsky (April 26, 2023, 8:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office dismissed a protest by a helicopter company after a rival was awarded with a $3.2 million contract from the Defense Logistics Agency to provide helicopter weapon system spare parts, saying that the company's protest was untimely and that the DLA didn't improperly procure two separate parts under the same solicitation....

