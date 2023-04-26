Crocs Rival Can't Force More Details On Infringement Claims

By Thy Vo (April 26, 2023, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge has turned down a shoe company's request to force Crocs Inc. to be more specific about its patent infringement allegations, after Crocs argued that case law doesn't require it to do anything more than provide pictures of its foam clog and of the allegedly infringing shoes....

