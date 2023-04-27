Microcap Dealer Inks $39M Deal Over SEC 'Scalping' Claims

By Emilie Ruscoe (April 27, 2023, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A pair of penny stock dealers and their firms have agreed to a $39.2 million resolution of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission allegations they violated dealer registration rules and secretly funded the promotion of certain penny stock shares they were trading....

