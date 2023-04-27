Reverse Mortgage Trust's Ch. 11 Plan Ruling Delayed

By Jeff Montgomery (April 27, 2023, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Warning of potential roadblocks to confirmation of bankrupt Reverse Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.'s Chapter 11 plan, a Delaware judge on Thursday continued its approval hearing until Friday morning, pending clear assurances of plan feasibility or no risk of further reorganization needs....

