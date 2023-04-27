HR Services Co. Beats Class Action Over 401(k) Lineup, Fees

By Grace Elletson (April 27, 2023, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge threw out a class action brought by workers who said the human resources services company TriNet let them pay excessive fees and offered shoddy investment options in their employee 401(k) plan, ruling that the workers didn't put forward enough evidence to back their claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS