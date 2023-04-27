Ex-HBCU Athlete Clarifies Class In Bias Suit Against NCAA

By David Steele (April 27, 2023, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The lead plaintiff in a proposed class action accusing the NCAA of discriminating against athletes at HBCUs has amended his complaint in federal court in Indianapolis, clarifying who was allegedly harmed by the organization's postseason bans related to academic performance and bolstering his claims that the NCAA's punishments violated its agreements with the athletes....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS