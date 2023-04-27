Accused Pentagon Docs Leaker Seeks Bond In Mass. Court

By Brian Steele (April 27, 2023, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Douglas Teixeira may remain in federal custody while he awaits trial on charges that he leaked classified military documents online, a Massachusetts federal magistrate judge said Thursday after hearing oral arguments and testimony from the suspect's father....

