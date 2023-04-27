EU Court Advisor Says Altice Gun-Jumping Fine Should Stay

By Nadia Dreid (April 27, 2023, 9:50 PM BST) -- The European Commission did nothing wrong when it whopped French telecom provider Altice with two fines of €62.5 million ($68.9 million) each, one for not notifying the antitrust regulator of its purchase of a Portuguese operator in a timely fashion and another for closing the deal without clearance, an advocate general of Europe's top court said Thursday....

