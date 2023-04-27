3rd Circ. Says NLRB Can Go After Nursing Home Entities

By Beverly Banks (April 27, 2023, 4:23 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday said a district court improperly granted a preliminary injunction to stop National Labor Relations Board attorneys from prosecuting unfair labor practice claims against the parent company of several bankrupt nursing home operators, saying the agency's general counsel may proceed with litigating the allegations....

