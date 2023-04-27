Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Boston Cops Cleared Of Overtime Fraud Charges

By Brian Dowling (April 27, 2023, 11:54 AM EDT) -- Four Boston police officers were cleared Thursday of federal overtime theft and fraud claims by a jury that rejected prosecutors' case claiming the cops dishonestly stole city funds by cutting out early from extra shifts at an evidence warehouse....

