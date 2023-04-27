Disney Tells Mich. Justices To Skip Review Of Escheat Rulings

By Paul Williams (April 27, 2023, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A Michigan appellate court's finding that unclaimed property audits don't pause the statute of limitations to bring enforcement actions was correct and doesn't warrant scrutiny from the state Supreme Court, Disney and the parent company of Applebee's told the state's justices Thursday....

