Merck Says It Paid $573M To Settle Zetia Antitrust Case

By Ivan Moreno (April 27, 2023, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co. Inc. paid $573 million to settle antitrust claims this month over allegations it conspired with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals to delay the launch of generic versions of the blockbuster cholesterol drug Zetia, according to first-quarter financial results released Thursday....

