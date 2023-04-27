Oil Co. Looks To Revive Oxy Fraudulent Transfer Claim

By Caroline Simson (April 27, 2023, 6:54 PM EDT) -- An oil company trying to enforce a $559 million arbitral award it won against an Occidental Petroleum Corp. unit said Wednesday that it will challenge a New York judge's ruling last month tossing its fraudulent transfer claim against the Texas-based energy giant for being time-barred....

