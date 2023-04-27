Jury Sides With Fifth Third In $444M Cash Advance Suit

By Ryan Harroff (April 27, 2023, 5:32 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal jury found Thursday that Fifth Third Bank owes no damages for a $444 million breach of contract claim brought against it for allegedly charging its Early Access Cash Advance loan program customers a higher annual percentage rate than it advertised and giving inaccurate summaries of those loans to borrowers....

