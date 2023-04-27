NCRC Blasts KeyBank Over 'Flagrant' Merger Violations

By Al Barbarino (April 27, 2023, 10:07 PM EDT) -- The National Community Reinvestment Coalition on Thursday asked federal banking regulators to downgrade KeyBank over "flagrant violations" related to its 2016 merger with First Niagara Bank, including claims that the bank has become the "worst lender for Black borrowers." ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS