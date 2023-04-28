Drill Co. Hammers Atty For 'Dogged Pursuit' Of Frivolous Row

By Andrew Karpan (April 28, 2023, 4:34 PM EDT) -- A Texas manufacturer of oil and gas drilling tools is asking U.S. District Judge Alan Albright to sanction a Norwegian rival and its lawyer for what it calls "litigation misconduct" caused by a refusal to hire local counsel and the lawyer's own "dogged pursuit of a frivolous case."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS