Judge Gives Texas Blue Cross Win In $2M Unpaid Claim Suit

By Peter McGuire (April 28, 2023, 5:03 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has handed Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas victory in a $2 million lawsuit brought by two lymph disorder treatment centers, ruling that one of the companies improperly introduced a new legal theory and the other failed to follow a court order....

