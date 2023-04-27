11th Circ. Upholds Changes To Fla. Election Law

By Carolina Bolado (April 27, 2023, 11:18 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday unraveled a lower court ruling that had struck down various changes to Florida election law as racially discriminatory, finding that the district court "erred from the start" and relied on faulty data to conclude that legislators meant to make it harder for Black voters to cast their ballots....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS