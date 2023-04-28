Idaho Tribes Say Construction Suit Shouldn't Be In Fed. Court

By Crystal Owens (April 28, 2023, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes want a negligence suit against a California construction management company they allege caused them to lose millions of dollars in a casino project expansion moved to a tribal court, saying a federal district court lacks jurisdiction over the matter....

