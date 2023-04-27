Tesoro To Pay $28M To End EPA Claims It Flouted Smog Deal

By Dorothy Atkins (April 27, 2023, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Tesoro Refining and Marketing Co. has agreed to a $27.5 million penalty to resolve the government's claims it violated a 2016 Clean Air Act consent decree that required the company to reduce air pollution at its petroleum refinery in Martinez, California, according to court documents filed in Texas federal court....

