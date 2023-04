Ga. Appeals Court Takes On Class Fight In Patient Privacy Suit

By Kelcey Caulder (April 27, 2023, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A John Doe appellant told the Georgia Court of Appeals on Thursday that a state trial judge wrongly denied his motion for class certification in a case over the unauthorized release of patient records possessed by a private hospital, saying the more than 1,000 affected patients suffered the same violation of their right to anonymity....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS