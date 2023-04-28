NY Budget Funds Discovery Reform, Revises Bail Reform

By Cara Salvatore (April 28, 2023, 9:43 PM EDT) -- New York's tentative $229 billion budget will include $170 million for implementation of already-passed discovery reforms, after prosecutors abandoned an effort to roll them back, and will partially roll back a major 2019 bail reform, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office said Thursday....

