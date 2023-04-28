NY Ruling Highlights Need For Specific Insurance Disclaimers

By Dan Kohane (April 28, 2023, 1:27 PM EDT) -- In New York, there are insurers that prefer not to send actual copies of detailed disclaimer letters to anyone other than their insureds, instead opting to send separate abbreviated versions to the injured party and other potential claimants....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS