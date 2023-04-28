Judge Recommends Win For 3M In N95 Price-Gouging Suit

By Hailey Konnath (April 28, 2023, 12:04 AM EDT) -- A New York federal magistrate judge on Wednesday recommended entering default judgment in favor of 3M Co. in its unanswered trademark infringement suit accusing a New Jersey company of selling 3M-branded N95 respirator masks at artificially inflated prices, saying 3M has succeeded on the merits of its case....

