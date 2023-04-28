Ford Warranty Doesn't Cover Modifications, Judge Rules

By Collin Krabbe (April 28, 2023, 3:25 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has dropped a man's putative class action over Ford's refusal to fix the alignment on an RV that is built from an incomplete vehicle platform from the automaker, finding that the warranty only excludes coverage for damage caused by alterations or modifications....

