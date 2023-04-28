Unions, Mining Co. End Benefits Suit After Judge OKs Deal

By Grace Elletson (April 28, 2023, 2:04 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge granted final approval to a deal that ends United Steelworkers' claims that mining company Asarco LLC did not have the right to alter retirees' health care benefits, ruling that the agreement fairly ensures medical benefits for at least the next two years....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS