Pregnancy Care Biz Nuvo Valued At $269M In Go-Public Deal

By Elaine Briseño (April 28, 2023, 2:58 PM EDT) -- Pregnancy care business Nuvo Group Ltd. has entered into a nonbinding letter of intent with blank-check company LAMF Global Ventures Corp I, in a deal that values Nuvo at $269 million and will allow the company to go public, according to an announcement Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS