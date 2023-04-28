WTO Dispute Roundup: EU Blocks, US & South Korea Resolve

By Jennifer Doherty (April 28, 2023, 8:18 PM EDT) -- At the latest meeting of the World Trade Organization's Dispute Settlement Body on Friday, the European Union temporarily staved off a panel bid from Indonesia, the U.S. and South Korea announced a resolution in their long-running washing machine dispute, and Washington reasserted its position on Hong Kong....

