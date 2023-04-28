Ohio Pallet Co. Loses Appeal To Duck Workers' Compensation

By Ryan Harroff (April 28, 2023, 4:43 PM EDT) -- An Ohio wood pallet company does have to take on the "over half a million dollars in liability" for workers' compensation stacked up by a pallet maker it brought workers from, a state appeals court ruled, because it effectively took over their former employer's entire operation....

