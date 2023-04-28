Calif. Ushers In Fully Electric Trucks In New 'Clean Fleets' Rule

By Linda Chiem (April 28, 2023, 9:03 PM EDT) -- Owners and operators of large commercial truck and bus fleets in the Golden State must start transitioning to electric next year and be completely zero-emission by 2036 and beyond under an ambitious rule adopted by the California Air Resources Board on Friday....

