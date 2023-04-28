Ex-Tech CEO Pleads Guilty To Lying To Startup's Investors

By Khadrice Rollins (April 28, 2023, 7:27 PM EDT) -- The co-founder and former CEO of Silicon Valley software startup HeadSpin pled guilty to two counts of wire fraud and one count of securities fraud in San Francisco federal court Thursday, for using falsified documents to sway investors into giving the company more than $100 million....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS