Mich. Court Says $1.1M Verdict Against Detroit Cop Justified

By Jonathan Capriel (May 1, 2023, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A Michigan state appeals court refused to toss a $1.1 million verdict levied against the city of Detroit and one of its police officers who rear-ended a woman and caused her to sustain brain injuries, saying perhaps the jury was "incensed" and "outraged even" at the officer's refusal to accept responsibility....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS