Ex-Detroit Mayor's Ally Can't Shake $7.5M Bribery Judgment

By Danielle Ferguson (April 28, 2023, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A former contractor and co-conspirator with former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick can't ditch a $7.5 million judgment for his role in a municipal bribery and kickback scheme because his request to reconsider the judgment was too late, even considering his pro se filing, a Michigan federal judge has ruled....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS