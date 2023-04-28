Mich. Panel Says Progressive's Wording Expands PIP Benefits

By Emily Enfinger (April 28, 2023, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A Progressive no-fault policy that is the focus of a vehicle crash coverage dispute can provide broader personal injury protection benefits than required by state law because of its use of the word "residence" over "domicile," a Michigan appeals court said....

