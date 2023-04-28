NC Justices Say Courts Can't Meddle With Election Maps

By Travis Bland (April 28, 2023, 12:45 PM EDT) -- A split North Carolina Supreme Court on Friday overturned a ruling that election maps were unfairly drafted to favor conservatives, with the majority siding with GOP lawmakers' contention that courts can't interfere with the legislative process of redistricting. ...

