5th Circ. Revives UPS Worker's Forced Defecation Suit

By Braden Campbell (April 28, 2023, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit revived a former UPS worker's suit alleging he was forced to defecate at his workstation after his boss denied him a bathroom break, holding that the company may have invaded his privacy under Texas law and that federal labor law did not block his suit....

