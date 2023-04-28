Houston Attorney Says His Former Firm Owes Him Money

By Emily Sawicki (April 28, 2023, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A Texas personal injury attorney who resigned from a Houston law firm has taken that firm to court alleging an "unconscionable" conflict of interest in the arbitrator selected to oversee his departure, saying the firm owes him repayment for a loan and his unpaid share of mass tort agreements....

