McAfee Says Favre's Defamation Allegations Don't Hold Up

By Hailey Konnath (April 28, 2023, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Sports commentator Pat McAfee on Friday urged a Mississippi federal court to throw out retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre's defamation claims against him, arguing that Favre still hasn't shown that McAfee acted with any malice when he commented on the Hall of Famer's alleged ties to a welfare fraud scandal....

