6th Circ. Vacates, Remands Class In Foreclosure Suit

By Brent Godwin (May 1, 2023, 5:51 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has vacated and remanded a certified class of Michigan property owners suing 27 counties for uncompensated takings because the counties made money off of tax foreclosure sales, and found the doctrine used to certify the class conflicts with U.S. Supreme Court precedent....

