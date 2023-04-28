Ga. Elector Joins Trump Bid To End Election Probe

By Madeline Lyskawa (April 28, 2023, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump has been joined Friday by one of the 16 Georgia Republican Party presidential electors in 2020 whose actions have been the subject of an election interference probe in Georgia, attempting to end the case and disqualify the Atlanta district attorney leading the investigation....

