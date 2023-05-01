Examining Chancery's Recent Openness To Caremark Claims

By Gail Weinstein, Philip Richter and Steven Epstein (May 1, 2023, 4:59 PM EDT) -- In Ontario Provincial Council of Carpenters' Pension Trust Fund v. Walton, the Delaware Court of Chancery on April 12, at the pleading stage of litigation, rejected the dismissal of Caremark claims brought against Walmart Inc.'s officers and directors in connection with the company's role in the national opioid epidemic....

