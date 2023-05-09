Jury Rejects Feds' Claims Gilead Infringed HIV Drug Patents

By Jeff Montgomery (May 9, 2023, 12:49 PM EDT) -- A six-member federal jury in Delaware rejected a potential billion-dollar government claim Tuesday that Gilead Sciences Inc. infringed government-owned patents when it fielded its Truvada and Descovy drugs to treat or reduce the risk of HIV infections....

