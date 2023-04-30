Biden Administration Greenlights Citgo Sale

By Caroline Simson (April 30, 2023, 1:57 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration will not stand in the way of a sales process for control of Citgo that's expected to satisfy billions of dollars in debt owed by Venezuela, according to documents filed in Delaware federal court late Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS