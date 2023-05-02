Chancery Tosses Post-Deal Suit Over $500M Maxim Dividend

By Jeff Montgomery (May 2, 2023, 3:32 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court shot down a stockholder suit Tuesday seeking to recover $500 million in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. dividend payments held back from the company's $21 billion merger agreement with Analog Devices Inc. in 2020 to cover tax liabilities that didn't materialize....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS