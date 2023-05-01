9th Circ. Asked To Rethink Stem Cell Injury Coverage Ruling

By Hope Patti (May 1, 2023, 1:13 PM EDT) -- A health care company asked the Ninth Circuit to rethink its decision permitting a Hanover unit to recoup the $2 million it paid to settle claims over injuries resulting from a botched stem-cell injection, telling the court its interpretation of the policy's professional services exclusion makes coverage illusory....

