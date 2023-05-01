Conn. Law Firm Alleges Fired Worker Copied Client Files

By Brian Steele (May 1, 2023, 3:29 PM EDT) -- A former assistant to a Connecticut real estate attorney illegally used her work computer to copy internal documents after she was fired over her poor performance in 2020, according to a lawsuit filed in Superior Court that seeks the appointment of a receiver to reclaim confidential business information and attorney-client communications....

